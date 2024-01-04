Fire contained at Rusal-owned aluminium smelter in Siberia - agencies

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Russian emergency workers have contained a small fire at one of aluminium producer Rusal's 0486.HK largest smelters in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk, Russian news agencies reported, adding the fire did not affect the smelter's operation.

Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, did not immediately comment on the fire at the Krasnoyarsk smelter, at which an electricity transformer caused another fire just three months ago.

Rusal produced 3.8 million metric tons of aluminium in 2022, of which the Krasnoyarsk smelter produced 1.0 million tons. It is its largest smelter by production capacity along with the Bratsk smelter.

Those smelters depend on the steady and reliable supply of electricity, meaning that even small fires can have a damaging impact.

The fire broke out at a stand-alone electricity substation on an area of 50 square metres on Wednesday and was subsequently brought under control, the TASS news agency reported, citing local emergency ministry officials. There were no casualties and the ministry said the factory's operation was not affected.

Footage on social media showed black plumes of smoke rising from the factory grounds.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Polina Devitt in London; Editing by Mark Potter)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.