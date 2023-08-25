Fire contained at Marathon Garyville, Louisiana refinery -sources

Updates with fire contained, extent of damage, risk from blaze

Aug 25 (Reuters) - A fire in a giant naphtha storage tank was contained on Friday afternoon at Marathon Petroleum'sMPC.N 596,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Garyville, Louisiana refinery, people familiar with plant operations said.

A Marathon spokesperson was not immediately available to discuss fire-fighting efforts.

The fire, which broke out on Friday morning, destroyed at least one storage tank and was burning a second by the time it was contained.

No injuries have been reported due to the blaze, Marathon said in a statement earlier on Friday. At that time, Marathon said the fire was contained to the refinery site, but there was a risk the blaze could spread to other nearby storage tanks.

St. John-the-Baptist Parish in Louisiana, which includes Garyville, told residents within 1 mile (1.2 km) of the refinery to evacuate because of chemicals being released in the giant smoke plume from the blaze.

At least one resident, who asked not be identified by name, said he would not heed the warning from parish officials.

"It's naphtha and it will burn itself out, but it is toxic," the resident said. "But I still ain't leaving."

(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston, Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Cynthia Osterman)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.