Fire caused by lightning storm hits Venezuela's Puerto la Cruz refinery

Mircely Guanipa Reuters
Deisy Buitrago Reuters
Marianna Parraga Reuters
CARACAS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A fire caused by a lightning storm hit Venezuela's Puerto la Cruz refinery on Monday, leaving a tall plume of black smoke, according to a government official and four sources close to the incident.

The event is the most recent outage affecting state-run PDVSA's facilities, following another fire on the weekend that affected a fuel terminal and a tanker.

No injuries have been reported. Venezuela's deputy minister for Risk Management and Civil Protection Carlos Perez said on Twitter that PDVSA's firefighters and other crews are on site fighting the flames at a residual deposit in the refinery.

The 187,000-barrel-per-day refinery was in service, according to one of the sources, but it was not immediately clear which plants were operational.

