Fire briefly erupts in central Beirut commercial district

BEIRUT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A fire erupted in a landmark building in central Beirut's commercial district on Tuesday before being put out, a civil defence official and Reuters witness said.

The fire erupted in a futuristic seafront building that was close to completion after years of construction. Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed earlier showed images of smoke billowing from the building.

A Reuters witness said part of one side of the building was smouldering as firefighters hosed it down.

Last week, a big fire broke out at Beirut port, the scene of the catastrophic Aug. 4 port explosion.

