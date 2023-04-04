Fire breaks out in three warehouses belonging to Iranian manufacturer - news agency

DUBAI, April 4 (Reuters) - A large fire broke out on Tuesday at three warehouses in Iran's northeastern city of Mashhad, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported, adding that the warehouses belonged to houshold appliances manufacturer Electrosteel.

"There are currently 100 firefighters at the scene. Due to the extent of the fire and thickness of the smoke, there is no information regarding potential victims," ISNA said.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom Editing by Gareth Jones)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.