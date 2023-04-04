Fire breaks out in three warehouses belonging to Iranian manufacturer - news agency

April 04, 2023 — 03:21 am EDT

Written by Dubai Newsroom for Reuters ->

DUBAI, April 4 (Reuters) - A large fire broke out on Tuesday at three warehouses in Iran's northeastern city of Mashhad, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported, adding that the warehouses belonged to houshold appliances manufacturer Electrosteel.

"There are currently 100 firefighters at the scene. Due to the extent of the fire and thickness of the smoke, there is no information regarding potential victims," ISNA said.

