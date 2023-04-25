News & Insights

Fire breaks out at TSMC's new chip facility in Taiwan; no injuries reported

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

April 25, 2023 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by Meg Shen and Ben Blanchard for Reuters ->

TAIPEI, April 25 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at chipmaker TSMC's 2330.TW new chip testing facility that is still under construction, but no injuries were reported, Taiwan's official Central News Agency said on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at around 7:30 p.m. (1130 GMT) at the construction site of the facility in northern Taiwan, it said.

The fire was completely extinguished at 9:10 p.m. and no one was trapped or injured during the incident, TSMC said in a statement.

TSMC will assist the contractor in clarifying the cause of the accident and ensuring the safety of the construction site, it said.

(Reporting by Meg Shen and Ben Blanchard Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((meg.shen@thomsonreuters.com; 852-39525805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.