Fire breaks out at TSMC's new chip facility in Taiwan; no injuries reported

TAIPEI, April 25 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at chipmaker TSMC's 2330.TW new chip testing facility that is still under construction, but no injuries were reported, Taiwan's official Central News Agency said on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at around 7:30 p.m. (1130 GMT) at the construction site of the facility in northern Taiwan, it said.

The fire was completely extinguished at 9:10 p.m. and no one was trapped or injured during the incident, TSMC said in a statement.

TSMC will assist the contractor in clarifying the cause of the accident and ensuring the safety of the construction site, it said.

(Reporting by Meg Shen and Ben Blanchard Editing by Bernadette Baum)

