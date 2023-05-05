News & Insights

Fire breaks out at Shell Deer Park, Texas chemical plant -sources

Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

May 05, 2023 — 04:32 pm EDT

Written by Erwin Seba for Reuters ->

Adds one person sustained a minor injury, TV station reporting two injured

HOUSTON, May 5 (Reuters) - A fire broke out in an olefins unit on Friday at Shell Plc's SHEL.L Deer Park, Texas chemical plant, said five people familiar with plant operations.

A large column of black smoke could be seen rising from the fire in the olefins unit located near Highway 225 in the Houston suburb of Deer Park, the sources said.

One person sustained a minor injury, two of the sources said.

KHOU-TV in Houston said two people were reported to have sustained injuries from the fire and all employees had been evacuated from the plant.

