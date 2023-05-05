Fire breaks out at Shell Deer Park, Texas chemical plant -sources

Adds one person sustained a minor injury, TV station reporting two injured

HOUSTON, May 5 (Reuters) - A fire broke out in an olefins unit on Friday at Shell Plc's SHEL.L Deer Park, Texas chemical plant, said five people familiar with plant operations.

A large column of black smoke could be seen rising from the fire in the olefins unit located near Highway 225 in the Houston suburb of Deer Park, the sources said.

One person sustained a minor injury, two of the sources said.

KHOU-TV in Houston said two people were reported to have sustained injuries from the fire and all employees had been evacuated from the plant.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Diane Craft)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.