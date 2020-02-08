Fire breaks out at Russia's MMK steelmaking plant - reports

Contributor
Vladimir Soldatkin Reuters
Published

A fire broke out on Saturday at Russian steel producer MMK's plant in Magnitogorsk, news agencies reported citing the emergency ministry.

MOSCOW, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Saturday at Russian steel producer MMK's MAGN.MM plant in Magnitogorsk, news agencies reported citing the emergency ministry.

RIA news agency said the fire hit a sheet-rolling production facility at the plant some 1,700 kilometres (1,060 miles) east of Moscow. No injuries have been reported.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More