Fire breaks out at Russia's MMK steelmaking plant - reports

MOSCOW, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Saturday at Russian steel producer MMK's MAGN.MM plant in Magnitogorsk, news agencies reported citing the emergency ministry.

RIA news agency said the fire hit a sheet-rolling production facility at the plant some 1,700 kilometres (1,060 miles) east of Moscow. No injuries have been reported.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

