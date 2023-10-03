Fire breaks out at Rusal aluminium smelter in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk region -TASS

Adds no casualties in paragraph 3, capacity in paragraph 4

Oct 4 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at the Rusal-owned 0486.HK Krasnoyarsk Aluminium Smelter early on Wednesday, Russia's TASS state news agency reported, citing local emergency ministry officials.

"At 08:57 a.m. (0157 GMT) a fire was reported on the territory of the KrAZ (Krasnoyarsk Aluminium Smelter)," the agency cited the press service of the local emergency ministry as saying. "A transformer caught fire on an area of 50 square metres (538 square feet)."

According to the emergency officials, there were no casualties. It was not immediately known what caused the fire.

Rusal is the largest aluminium producer outside China. The Krasnoyarsk smelter has the capacity to produce 1 million metric tons per year, TASS reported.

