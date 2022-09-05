Fire breaks out at Pohang steel plant of S.Korea's POSCO

A fire has broken out at South Korean steelmaker POSCO's plant in the southeastern city of Pohang on Tuesday, a POSCO spokesperson confirmed.

SEOUL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A fire has broken out at South Korean steelmaker POSCO's 005490.KS plant in the southeastern city of Pohang on Tuesday, a POSCO spokesperson confirmed.

"A fire broke out at our Pohang steel plant - two factories at the plant have been affected by the fire - and we are trying to find out cause of the fire," the POSCO spokesperson said in a statement, adding it was too early to tell if the fire had been caused by a typhoon that is crossing South Korea.

The impact of the fire was not immediately known. Yonhap first reported the fire.

South Korea raised its typhoon-alert to its highest level on Monday as approaching Typhoon Hinnamnor forced flight cancellations, the suspension of some business operations and the closure of schools.

