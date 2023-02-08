Fire breaks out at oil refinery near Ukrainian border

Adds details

Feb 8 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Russia's southern Rostov region near the border with Ukraine, state media reported on Wednesday, citing the emergencies ministry.

"In Rostov Region, Novoshakhtinsk city ... a message was received at 10:24 a.m. Moscow time about a fire on the territory of an oil products processing plant," the ministry said.

The fire, which had an area of about 100 square metres, was extinguished around an hour later, the Interfax news agency reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Novoshakhtinsk is about 9 km (6 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Another refinery in Novoshakhtinsk was struck by two drones last June, in what the plant called "terrorist actions from the western border", a reference to Ukrainian efforts to fend off Russian forces.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely and Gareth Jones)

