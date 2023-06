June 13 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region early on Tuesday, the RBK news outlet cited the city administration as saying.

The fire was contained, RBK said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

