Fire breaks out at Mexico's Cadereyta refinery, no injuries reported -Pemex source

Adds comment by local fire department

MEXICO CITY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A fire broke out in a cooling tower at Pemex's Cadereyta refinery complex in Mexico's Nuevo Leon state on Friday but no injuries had been reported, a source at the state-owned company said.

The fire began in the engine of the cooling tower of the refinery, which is located on the outskirts of the industrial city of Monterrey. Cadereyta has a crude processing capacity of 275,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to the Pemex source.

Local fire officials told Reuters the fire started around noon local time, but only Pemex personnel were dealing with it. As the refinery is on federal land, the firefighters can only enter if called upon by Pemex.

The refinery in Cadereyta is one of Pemex's six in the country. In the first nine months of the year, it processed an average of 126,000 bpd, according to company data.

