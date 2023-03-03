Fire breaks out at Indonesia state energy company Pertamina's fuel storage station

March 03, 2023 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Ananda Teresia, Fransiska Nangoy, Stanley Widianto for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, March 3 (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Friday at a fuel storage station operated by Indonesia's state energy company Pertamina PERTM.UL in the capital Jakarta, the city's main fire station said.

Footage from local media showed people nearby evacuating houses carrying their belongings.

The call centre of Jakarta's main fire station said it had dispatched 31 units to the area, adding that the fire was huge and that it heard reports of injuries without giving details.

Pertamina did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

