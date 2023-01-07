Fire breaks out at GEM's cobalt refinery in eastern China

January 07, 2023 — 09:14 am EST

Written by Casey Hall and Siyi Liu for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A fire started in an auxiliary workshop at the Taixing cobalt refinery of battery materials producer GEM 002340.SZ at midday Saturday, according to a notice from Taixing authorities.

The cause of the fire was not immediately apparent and there were no casualties. The official notice said the fire had been "effectively controlled".

GEM did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment but local media outlet Cailian reported that a spokesperson from GEM said the core processing of cobalt products would be unaffected by the fire.

(Reporting by Casey Hall and Siyi Liu Editing by Mark Potter)

((Casey.Hall@thomsonreuters.com;))

