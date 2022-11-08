US Markets
Fire breaks out at Chevron's El Segundo, California refinery - media

November 08, 2022 — 10:18 pm EST

Written by Arpan Varghese for Reuters ->

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Crews were working to extinguish a fire that broke out at Chevron's CVX.N oil refinery in El Segundo, California on Tuesday, KTLA 5 reported on its news website.

Chevron, which operates the 269,000 barrel-per-day refinery, was not immediately available for comment.

The report did not specify any further details.

The incident comes at a time when California gasoline prices are approaching $1 a gallon on top of December NYMEX RBOB futures amid planned work at Marathon's 363,000 bpd Los Angeles Refinery and a power blip at Valero's 145,000-bpd San Francisco plant.

California fuel markets are known for rapidly moving price increases as they are reliant on production from West Coast refineries and imports from Asia.

