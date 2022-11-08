Fire breaks out at Chevron's El Segundo, California refinery - media

Adds details, background

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Crews were working to extinguish a fire that broke out at Chevron's CVX.N oil refinery in El Segundo, California on Tuesday, KTLA 5 reported on its news website.

Chevron, which operates the 269,000 barrel-per-day refinery, was not immediately available for comment.

The report did not specify any further details.

The incident comes at a time when California gasoline prices are approaching $1 a gallon on top of December NYMEX RBOB futures amid planned work at Marathon's 363,000 bpd Los Angeles Refinery and a power blip at Valero's 145,000-bpd San Francisco plant.

California fuel markets are known for rapidly moving price increases as they are reliant on production from West Coast refineries and imports from Asia.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

