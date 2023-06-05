News & Insights

Fire at UAE's Mussafah Industrial area under control - police

June 05, 2023 — 08:12 pm EDT

Written by Nayera Abdallah and Yomna Ehab for Reuters

Adds fire put under control, no casualties

DUBAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's police and civil defence teams have brought a fire that broke out on Monday evening under control in a warehouse in the Mussafah industrial area, police said in a tweet early on Tuesday.

The fire did not result in any casualties and the site is currently being cooled, the police added. The industrial district lies southwest of the city of Abu Dhabi.

"The relevant authorities have begun work and emphasise the importance of seeking information from official sources," the police said earlier in a tweet on Monday.

No further details were available.

