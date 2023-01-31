Fire at Swedish oil refinery has been extinguised

Written by Anna Ringstrom, Simon Johnson, Essi Lehto for Reuters

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - A fire, which broke out on Tuesday at Nynas AB's oil refinery in the Swedish city of Nynashamn on the Baltic Sea coast, has been put out, the company said.

"The fire broke out mid-morning today and (rescue services) arrived quickly on the scene and the fire is now extinguished. The affected area was immediately evacuated," the Nynas spokesperson said in an email.

A spokesperson for the local fire and rescue service told Reuters earlier it was crude oil that was on fire. She said there were no buildings on fire, and there did not appear to be risk of the flames spreading.

The Nynas AB spokesperson said six persons had been treated onsite after inhaling smoke, one of which had been taken to hospital for further treatment while the others had returned to work.

Images published by daily Aftonbladet and public broadcaster Sveriges Radio showed thick black smoke rising over the refinery located some 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of the Swedish capital Stockholm.

