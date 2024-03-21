News & Insights

Fire at Samsung SDI Giheung site in South Korea under control

March 21, 2024 — 04:44 am EDT

Written by Jack Kim for Reuters ->

SEOUL, March 21 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at Samsung SDI's 006400.KS facility in Giheung in South Korea on Thursday and firefighters were on the scene, the company said, adding that it had been brought under control.

Samsung SDI said it was caused by a spark during welding work at the site and that around two fire trucks were dispatched to contain the fire.

