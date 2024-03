SEOUL, March 21 (Reuters) - A fire was reported at Samsung SDI's plant in Giheung in South Korea and firefighters were on the scene, a News1 report said on Thursday, adding that the blaze had been brought under control.

(Reporting by Jack Kim Editing by Ed Davies)

((jack.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 1455;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.