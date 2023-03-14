Fire at Pemex's Deer Park, Texas facility extinguished - company

Adds fire extinguished and company statement

March 14 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex on Tuesday said a fire at one of the operating units at its Deer Park, Texas facility has been extinguished.

"The incident caused dark smoke that was visible in the community and was under control within 20 minutes," the company said in a statement.

"All workers onsite have been safely accounted for... Members of our team are currently assessing damages at the facility and the cause of the fire."

The company did not specify the unit. Pemex operates a 312,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery at the Deer Park, Texas facility.

