Fire at Pemex refinery in Minatitlan under control -state authorities

By Diego Oré

MEXICO CITY, May 23 (Reuters) - A fire at the Lazaro Cardenas refinery operated by state-oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) in the eastern city of Minatitlan is now under control and there are no reports of injuries, the civil protection authorities of Veracruz state said late on Tuesday.

The civil protection authorities said Pemex personnel, civil protection and health authorities had coordinated a response to the fire which broke out Tuesday night.

Images shared on Twitter by Mexican newspaper Reforma and a video shared by Grupo Formula purportedly show part of the refinery in Veracruz state engulfed in flames and surrounded by thick plumes of smoke.

Reuters could not independently verify the images and video, and Pemex did not respond to a request for comment.

There were no immediate reports of whether the fire had impacted production at the refinery, one of six operated by Pemex in Mexico, which has a capacity of up to 285,000 barrels per day.

In February, two people died of injuries in hospital and another three were hospitalized after a fire at the Minatitlan refinery.

(Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Tom Hogue, Himani Sarkar and Louise Heavens)

