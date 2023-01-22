Energy
Fire at PBF's Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery extinguished on Jan. 21

January 22, 2023 — 08:01 pm EST

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Jan 22 (Reuters) - PBF Energy PBF.N reported it extinguished a fire at its 190,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery on Saturday.

"The fire was extinguished at approximately 2:20 PM and all personnel have been accounted for and notifications were made to appropriate agencies," PBF said.

"The area was secured and both Chalmette Refining and St. Bernard Parish fire personnel were on site."

According to local media reports, no injuries were reported.

