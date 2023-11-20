News & Insights

Fire at Marathon's Martinez refinery in California hurts one

Credit: REUTERS/Julio Cesar Chavez

November 20, 2023 — 04:49 am EST

Written by Brijesh Patel for Reuters ->

Updates with Marathon's comment

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N said on Sunday one person was injured and 20 facility workers were evacuated due to a fire at its Martinez refinery in California which firefighters had extinguished.

"A fire was reported on a stack at a renewable diesel manufacturing company. The fire has been suppressed but the fire department will remain on scene to watch for spot fires," the company said in a filing with the state regulator early on Sunday.

Marathon Petroleum responders extinguished the fire at the company’s Martinez renewable fuels facility, and one employee was injured and transported to a medical facility, the company told Reuters in an emailed response.

Fenceline air monitoring indicated no off-site impact, Marathon said.

Contra Costa Health (CCH) Services issued a public health advisory and said its crew members were "responding to reports of a fire at Martinez Renewable Fuels (Marathon Refinery) that may affect surrounding areas" on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The incident was classified by CCH as a Level 1 Alert, meaning it was an event "lasting longer than 20 minutes or with odors."

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Bernadette Baum)

