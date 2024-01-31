Fire at JERA's thermal power plant in central Japan

Adds confirmation from JERA, details

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Fire broke out at the Taketoyo thermal power station in Aichi prefecture in central Japan on Wednesday, its owner JERA said, adding that operations at the facility were suspended.

Taketoyo has a power generation capacity of 1,070 MW, making it among the largest in Japan. JERA, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power 9501.T and Chubu Electric Power 9502.T, is Japan's largest utility power company.

In a statement on Wednesday, JERA said that at around 1514 local time (0614 GMT), smoke was detected and fire was discovered on the belt conveyor transporting fuel at the plant.

Operation at the facility was suspended shortly after, JERA said, adding that there were no injuries.

The plant is located about 40 km (25 miles) south of Nagoya, the biggest city in central Japan. Chubu Electric Power was experiencing no power outage in its operational area, its website showed.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama, Mariko Katsumura, Kaori Kaneko and Kantaro Komiya; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kim Coghill, Tom Hogue and Janane Venkatraman)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.