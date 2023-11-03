Fire at drug rehabilitation centre in northern Iran kills at least 32 - Iran media

Updates with increase in death toll, background

Nov 3 (Reuters) - A massive fire at a drug rehabilitation centre in northern Iran has killed at least 32 people and injured 16, Iranian media reported on Friday.

The judiciary was investigating the cause of the fire in an opium rehab camp in Langarud in the Caspian Sea province of Gilan, Iran's semi-official Mehr news said.

The judiciary's Mizan news agency said the centre's managers and officials were under investigation.

According to the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime, Iran has one of the severest addiction problems in the world.

It lies on the main trafficking route for poppy, the source of opium and heroin, from Afghanistan to Western Europe.

