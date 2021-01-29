Fire at COVID-19 hospital in Romania kills four

BUCHAREST, Jan 29 (Reuters) - A fire killed four people at a COVID-19 hospital in Romanian capital Bucharest early on Friday and 102 other patients have been evacuated, officials said.

The fire, which has since been extinguished, broke out at around 0300 GMT in one of the buildings of the Matei Bals hospital in capital Bucharest.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.