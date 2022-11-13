World Markets

Fire at central Iran industrial town under control -state TV

November 13, 2022 — 07:03 am EST

Written by Dubai Newsroom for Reuters ->

Adds detail

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - A large fire at a motor engine oil factory in Isfahan's Mobarakeh industrial town in central Iran on Sunday has been brought under control, state TV reported.

About 95% of the fire has been extinguished, said Mansour Shisheforoush, head of Isfahan province's crisis-management body told state TV, adding that a team was clearing the site and that the fire had not spread to adjacent industrial units.

Shisheforoush said that 15 workers were injured, but only three needed to be transferred to hospital.

Special teams were on the ground to investigate the cause of the fire.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom Editing by David Goodman)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.