US Markets
AZN

Fire at building site for India's Serum Institute, vaccine output not hit, source says

Contributors
Krishna N. Das Reuters
Rajendra Jadhav Reuters
Euan Rocha Reuters
Published

A big fire has broken out at a plant being built for the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, but it will not affect production of coronavirus vaccines, a source close to the firm said.

Adds details

NEW DELHI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - A big fire has broken out at a plant being built for the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, but it will not affect production of coronavirus vaccines, a source close to the firm said.

SII is manufacturing a vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca AZN.Lfor India and many other low- and middle-income countries. The company is also getting ready to produce a vaccine being developed by the U.S. company NovavaxInc NVAX.O.

The fire office in the western Indian city of Pune, where SII is based, told Reuters that five fire trucks had been sent to the site. There was no immediate word on any casualties, nor on the cause of the fire.

An SII representative did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das, Rajendra Jadhav and Euan Rocha; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((Krishna.Das@tr.com; +91 987111 8314;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN NVAX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular