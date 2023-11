Nov 3 (Reuters) - A massive fire at a drug rehabilitation centre in northern Iran has killed at least 27 people, the AFP news agency said in a post on social media platform X on Friday, citing the judiciary.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.