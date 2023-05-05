News & Insights

US Markets

Fire and flood: Record spring heat forces evacuations across western Canada

May 05, 2023 — 11:04 am EDT

Written by Nia Williams for Reuters ->

By Friday more than 3,700 people were under an evacuation order in Alberta. Among the worst-hit areas was the Little Red River Cree Nation in the north of the province, where the 1,458-hectare Fox Lake fire consumed 20 homes and the police station.

In British Columbia, rivers burst their banks, washing through homes and forcing highway closures in numerous communities across the southern interior, including Cache Creek and Grand Forks.

Until last week western Canada had been enduring a cold spring but the rapid onset of unseasonably high temperatures, in places 10C above the average for early May, is triggering both fires and flooding.

In British Columbia, the flooding is expected to worsen over the weekend with heavy rain forecast across the south of the province.

"Peak river levels are expected on Saturday through Monday," British Columbia's River Forecast Centre said in a flood warning issued late Thursday.

(Reporting by Nia Williams in British Columbia; Editing by Mark Porter)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 403 531 1624; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.