Firan Technology Group (TSX:FTG) Price Target Increased by 11.70% to 17.85

The average one-year price target for Firan Technology Group (TSX:FTG) has been revised to $17.85 / share. This is an increase of 11.70% from the prior estimate of $15.98 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.24% from the latest reported closing price of $15.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Firan Technology Group. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTG is 0.00%, an increase of 6.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 125K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing a decrease of 17.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTG by 12.01% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 21K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 14.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTG by 33.24% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 16K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 15K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 24.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTG by 59.12% over the last quarter.

