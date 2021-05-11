FINX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the FINX ETF (Symbol: FINX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.87, changing hands as low as $41.35 per share. FINX shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FINX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FINX's low point in its 52 week range is $27.83 per share, with $52.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.08.

