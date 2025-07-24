FinWise Bancorp Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results: $1.5 Billion in Loan Originations and Net Income of $4.1 Million

FinWise Bancorp reported $1.5 billion in loan originations and $4.1 million net income for Q2 2025.

FinWise Bancorp reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with loan originations reaching $1.5 billion, an increase from $1.3 billion in the previous quarter and $1.2 billion a year earlier. The company's net income was $4.1 million, up from $3.2 million in the previous quarter and the same as a year ago, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $0.29. The efficiency ratio improved to 59.5%, reflecting the company’s effective expense management. However, nonperforming loans increased to $39.7 million due to challenges faced by small business borrowers amid rising interest rates. Overall, FinWise's total assets grew to $842.5 million, driven by an increase in loans and deposits. Chairman and CEO Kent Landvatter expressed optimism about the company's growth strategy and ongoing investments that support long-term shareholder value.

Loan originations reached $1.5 billion in Q2 2025, marking an increase from $1.3 billion in Q1 2025 and $1.2 billion in Q2 2024, indicating strong demand for the company's lending products.

Net income of $4.1 million represents a significant increase compared to $3.2 million in the preceding quarter and the same period last year, showcasing improved profitability.

Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.29, up from $0.23 in Q1 2025 and $0.24 in Q2 2024, indicating enhanced shareholder value.

The efficiency ratio improved to 59.5% from 64.8% in the previous quarter and 66.8% in the same quarter last year, reflecting better expense management and productivity.

Nonperforming loan balances increased to $39.7 million, representing 7.5% of total loans held-for-investment, indicating a potential deterioration in asset quality.

The provision for credit losses rose to $4.7 million, higher than the previous quarter and the same period last year, suggesting increased risk in the loan portfolio.

The net interest margin decreased significantly to 7.81%, down from 10.31% in the previous year, indicating declining profitability on loans.

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $FINW stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FINW in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Hovde Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/14/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FINW recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FINW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Hovde Group set a target price of $19.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Andrew Terrell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $22.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Andrew Liesch from Piper Sandler set a target price of $22.0 on 01/31/2025

MURRAY, Utah, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), parent company of FinWise Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.







Second Quarter 2025 Highlights









Nonperforming loan balances were $39.7 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $29.9 million as of March 31, 2025, and $27.9 million as of June 30, 2024. Nonperforming loan balances guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) were $21.2 million, $15.1 million, and $16.0 million as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively







“FinWise delivered solid operating and financial momentum coming into the second quarter, as the components of our growth strategy began to successfully come together and the team executed well,” said Kent Landvatter, Chairman and CEO of FinWise Bancorp. “We posted strong loan originations of $1.5 billion, maintained solid revenue and remained disciplined on expense management, all of which contributed to growing profitability. Tangible book value per share also continued to increase, ending the quarter at $13.51



2



. We are also encouraged by the early traction of our new products and remain highly confident that the infrastructure investments of the past two years will support strong, long-term growth and shareholder value.”





_______________







1



See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.







2



See footnote 2 in the “Selected Financial and Other Data” table.











Selected Financial and Other Data

















As of and for the Three Months Ended













($ in thousands, except per share amounts)









6/30/2025













3/31/2025













6/30/2024











Amount of loans originated





$





1,483,179













$





1,264,604













$





1,170,904













Net income





$





4,097













$





3,189













$





3,180













Diluted EPS





$





0.29













$





0.23













$





0.24













Return on average assets









2.0





%













1.7





%













2.1





%









Return on average equity









9.2





%













7.4





%













7.9





%









Yield on loans









11.70





%













12.31





%













14.89





%









Cost of interest-bearing deposits









4.07





%













4.01





%













4.80





%









Net interest margin









7.81





%













8.27





%













10.31





%









Efficiency ratio



(1)











59.5





%













64.8





%













66.8





%









Tangible book value per share



(2)







$





13.51













$





13.42













$





12.61













Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets



(2)











21.6





%













22.0





%













26.8





%









Leverage ratio (Bank under CBLR)









18.0





%













18.8





%













20.8





%









Full-time equivalent employees









200

















196

















191













(1) This measure is not a measure recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. The efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. The Company believes this measure is important as an indicator of productivity because it shows the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.





(2) Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible shareholders’ equity is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholder’s equity to total assets. The Company had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. The Company has not considered loan servicing rights or loan trailing fee assets as intangible assets for purposes of this calculation. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity is the same as total shareholders’ equity at the end of each of the periods indicated.











Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin











Net interest income was $14.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $14.3 million for the prior quarter and $14.6 million for the prior year period. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in the Bank’s average balances for the Strategic Program loans held-for-sale portfolio of $39.8 million and the held for investment portfolio of $31.1 million, partially offset by the reversal of interest on new nonaccrual loans and increased average balances in brokered certificates of deposit accounts. The increase from the prior year period was primarily due to volume increases in loans held-for-sale and held for investment portfolios and rate reductions in the brokered CD portfolio partially offset by growth of deposits, particularly brokered certificates of deposit, to support the growth of the loan portfolio. Our strategy to reduce the risk profile of FinWise by growing our loan portfolio with better credit quality but lower yielding loan products is reflected in the increased net interest income but with a lower average yield compared to earlier periods.





Loan originations totaled $1.5 billion for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.3 billion for the prior quarter and $1.2 billion for the prior year period reflecting new partners ramping up originations and certain long-term partners growing originations.





Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 7.81%, compared to 8.27% for the prior quarter and 10.31% for the prior year period. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter and prior year period was attributable to accrued interest reversals on loans migrating to nonaccrual status totaling $0.6 million as well as the continued addition of higher quality but lower yielding loans as FinWise continues to diversify and stabilize its loan portfolio.











Provision for Credit Losses











The Company’s provision for credit losses was $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $3.3 million for the prior quarter and $2.4 million for the prior year period. The increase in the provision for credit losses from the prior quarter and the prior year period resulted primarily from higher net charge-offs and growth of the credit enhanced loan portfolio offset in part by a change in qualitative factors for certain low risk segments of the owner occupied commercial real estate portfolio. Also contributing to the increase in the provision for credit losses from the prior year period was the expansion in both Strategic Program loans held-for-investment and other held for investment loans.











Non-interest Income





















Three Months Ended













($ in thousands)









6/30/2025













3/31/2025













6/30/2024











Non-interest income





























Strategic Program fees





$





5,404













$





4,962













$





4,035













Gain on sale of loans









1,483

















846

















356













SBA loan servicing fees, net









(96





)













178

















204













Change in fair value on investment in BFG









300

















400

















(200





)









Credit enhancement income









2,275

















85

















39













Other miscellaneous income









971

















1,339

















732













Total non-interest income





$





10,337













$





7,810













$





5,166

































































The increase in non-interest income from the prior quarter was primarily due to increases in credit enhancement income, gain on sale of loans, and increased Strategic Program fees. Credit enhancement income mirrors the provision for credit losses on credit enhanced loans and increased due to the higher credit enhanced loan balances outstanding at June 30, 2025. The gain on sale of loans increased as FinWise increased its sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loan balances to capitalize on favorable market conditions. The higher Strategic Program fees resulted from increased originations. Offsetting these non-interest income increases in part were decreases in SBA loan servicing fees due to an increase in the provision for SBA servicing losses, and a decrease in other miscellaneous income due primarily to a decrease in dividends received from BFG for the quarter.





The increase in non-interest income from the prior year period was primarily due to the increase in credit enhancement income due to the higher credit enhanced loan balance, an increase in Strategic Program fees related to higher originations and the gain on loan sales related to the increased sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loan balances.











Non-interest Expense





















Three Months Ended













($ in thousands)









6/30/2025













3/31/2025













6/30/2024











Non-interest expense





























Salaries and employee benefits





$





10,491













$





9,826













$





8,609













Professional services









949

















907

















1,282













Occupancy and equipment expenses









445

















543

















556













Credit enhancement expense









78

















11

















—













Other operating expenses









2,949

















3,031

















2,771













Total non-interest expense





$





14,912













$





14,318













$





13,218

































































The increase in non-interest expense from the prior quarter resulted from increases in salaries and employee benefits mainly as a result of annual compensation reviews and resulting compensation increases and deferred compensation award amortization, incurred to retain and motivate our employees. The increase in non-interest expense from the prior year period was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits due mainly to increasing headcount in the first half of 2024, and amortization of deferred compensation awards.





FinWise’s efficiency ratio was 59.5% for the second quarter, a decline from the 64.8% from the prior quarter and 66.8% for the prior year period. The efficiency ratio decline resulted primarily from the increase in credit enhanced income previously discussed. It is anticipated that the efficiency ratio will decline further as revenues are realized in future periods from interest earned on credit enhanced loan balances as well as the BIN sponsorship and payments initiatives developed during 2023 and 2024.











Tax Rate











The Company’s effective tax rate was 24.5% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 28.1% for the prior quarter and 23.9% for the prior year period. The decrease from the prior quarter was principally due to the change in estimated disallowed compensation expense relative to full year net income expectations. The increase from the prior year period was due primarily to higher estimated disallowed compensation estimates.











Net Income











Net income was $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $3.2 million for the prior quarter and $3.2 million for the prior year period. The changes in net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the prior quarter and prior year period are the result of the factors discussed above.











Balance Sheet











The Company’s total assets were $842.5 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase from $804.1 million as of March 31, 2025 and $617.8 million as of June 30, 2024. The increase in total assets from March 31, 2025 was primarily due to continued growth in the Company’s net loans held-for-investment and loans held-for-sale portfolios of $34.1 million and $28.5 million, respectively. The increase in total assets compared to June 30, 2024 was primarily due to increases in the Company’s net loans held-for-investment and loans held-for-sale portfolios of $108.0 million and $80.7 million, respectively, as well as an increase in investment securities available-for-sale of $30.1 million. The increased loan balances are consistent with our strategy to grow the loan portfolio with higher quality lower risk assets.





The following table provides the composition and gross balances of loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) as of the dates indicated:















6/30/2025













3/31/2025













6/30/2024













($ in thousands)









Amount













% of total loans













Amount













% of total loans













Amount













% of total loans











SBA





$





246,903

















46.6





%









$





246,004

















50.0





%









$





249,281

















60.2





%









Commercial leases









88,957

















16.8





%













76,823

















15.6





%













56,529

















13.7





%









Commercial, non-real estate









5,510

















1.0





%













3,550

















0.7





%













1,999

















0.5





%









Residential real estate









54,132

















10.2





%













55,814

















11.3





%













42,317

















10.2





%









Strategic Program loans









30,699

















5.8





%













19,916

















4.1





%













17,861

















4.3





%









Commercial real estate:





















































Owner occupied









77,871

















14.7





%













65,920

















13.4





%













28,340

















6.8





%









Non-owner occupied









1,417

















0.3





%













1,390

















0.3





%













2,134

















0.5





%









Consumer









24,555

















4.6





%













22,806

















4.6





%













15,880

















3.8





%









Total period end loans





$





530,044

















100.0





%









$





492,223

















100.0





%









$





414,341

















100.0





%













































































































Note: SBA loans as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024 include $144.3 million, $150.0 million and $147.8 million, respectively, of SBA 7(a) loan balances that are guaranteed by the SBA. The HFI balance on Strategic Program loans with annual interest rates below 36% as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024 was $5.7 million, $3.8 million and $2.6 million, respectively.





Total gross loans HFI as of June 30, 2025 increased $37.8 million and $115.7 million compared to March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The Company experienced growth primarily in its commercial real estate - owner occupied and commercial leases consistent with its strategy to increase its loan portfolio with higher quality, lower rate loans. The credit enhanced portfolio of the Strategic Program loans increased $10.4 million in the quarter to $11.7 million consistent with the strategy to serve this need of our Strategic Program customers.





The following table presents the Company’s deposit composition as of the dates indicated:















As of













​









6/30/2025













3/31/2025













6/30/2024













($ in thousands)









Amount













Percent













Amount













Percent













Amount













Percent











Noninterest-bearing demand deposits





$





120,747

















19.0





%









$





123,322

















20.4





%









$





107,083

















24.9





%









Interest-bearing deposits:





















































Demand









67,890

















10.7





%













83,410

















13.8





%













48,319

















11.3





%









Savings









11,623

















1.8





%













8,888

















1.5





%













9,746

















2.3





%









Money market









21,083

















3.3





%













17,939

















2.9





%













9,788

















2.3





%









Time certificates of deposit









413,831

















65.2





%













372,200

















61.4





%













254,259

















59.2





%









Total period end deposits





$





635,174

















100.0





%









$





605,759

















100.0





%









$





429,195

















100.0





%













































































































The increase in total deposits as of June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024 was driven primarily by increases in brokered time certificates of deposits, which were added to fund loan growth and provide balance sheet liquidity. The increase in total deposits from June 30, 2024 was also driven by an increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and interest-bearing demand deposits, primarily due to growth from new and existing customer relationships.





Total shareholders’ equity as of June 30, 2025 increased $4.6 million to $182.0 million from $177.4 million at March 31, 2025. Compared to June 30, 2024, total shareholders’ equity increased by $16.2 million from $165.8 million. The increase from March 31, 2025 was primarily due to the Company’s net income and stock-based compensation. The increase from June 30, 2024 was primarily due to the Company’s net income and stock-based compensation, partially offset by the repurchase of common stock under the Company’s share repurchase program.







Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios







The following table presents the leverage ratios for the Bank as of the dates indicated as determined under the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation:















As of





















Capital Ratios









6/30/2025













3/31/2025

















6/30/2024













Well-Capitalized Requirement











Leverage ratio









18.0





%













18.8





%













20.8





%













9.0





%













































































The decrease in the leverage ratio from the prior quarter and prior year period primarily results from the growth in the loan portfolio exceeding the relative growth in capital from earnings. The Bank’s capital levels remain significantly above the regulatory well-capitalized guidelines as of June 30, 2025.







Share Repurchase Program







Since the share repurchase program’s inception in March 2024, the Company has repurchased and subsequently retired a total of 44,608 shares for $0.5 million. There were no shares repurchased during the second quarter of 2025.







Asset Quality







The recorded balances of nonperforming loans were $39.7 million, or 7.5% of total loans held-for-investment, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $29.9 million, or 6.1% of total loans held-for-investment, as of March 31, 2025 and $27.9 million, or 6.5% of total loans held-for-investment, as of June 30, 2024. The balances of nonperforming loans guaranteed by the SBA were $21.2 million, $15.1 million, and $16.0 million as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The increase in nonperforming loans from the prior quarter and prior year period was primarily attributable to an increase in the SBA 7(a) loan portfolio being classified as non-accrual mainly due to the negative impact of sustained elevated interest rates on the Company’s small business borrowers. The Company’s allowance for credit losses to total loans held-for-investment was 3.1% as of June 30, 2025 compared to 2.9% as of March 31, 2025 and 3.2% as of June 30, 2024. The increase in the ratio from the prior quarter was primarily due to the provision for credit losses related to the growth of the credit enhanced loan balances offset in part by a change in qualitative factors for a subsegment of owner occupied commercial real estate. The slight decrease in the ratio from the prior year period was primarily due to the shift in our Strategic Program held-for-investment loan balances to programs with lower historical losses and the referenced change in qualitative factors offset in large part by the increase in the allowance for credit losses resulting from the credit enhancement loan portfolio increase.





The Company’s net charge-offs were $2.8 million, $2.2 million and $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively. The increase from the prior quarter and prior year period was primarily due to charge-offs of certain held-for-investment balances upon moving to nonaccrual status.





The following table presents a summary of changes in the allowance for credit losses and credit quality data for the periods indicated:















Three Months Ended











​



($ in thousands)









6/30/2025













3/31/2025













6/30/2024











Allowance for credit losses:





























Beginning balance





$





14,235













$





13,176













$





12,632













Provision for credit losses



(1)











4,796

















3,307

















2,393















Charge-offs































Construction and land development









—

















—

















—













Residential real estate









(210





)













(7





)













—













Residential real estate multifamily









—

















—

















—













Commercial real estate:





























Owner occupied









(309





)













(68





)













—













Non-owner occupied









—

















—

















—













Commercial and industrial









—

















(83





)













(184





)









Consumer









(210





)













(11





)













(18





)









Lease financing receivables









(133





)













(36





)













(69





)









Strategic Program loans









(2,279





)













(2,384





)













(1,962





)











Recoveries































Construction and land development









—

















—

















—













Residential real estate









3

















3

















3













Residential real estate multifamily









—

















—

















—













Commercial real estate:





























Owner occupied









19

















16

















—













Non-owner occupied









—

















—

















—













Commercial and industrial









—

















14

















15













Consumer









7

















3

















1













Lease financing receivables









7

















(33





)













7













Strategic Program loans









321

















338

















309













Ending Balance





$





16,247













$





14,235













$





13,127











































Credit Quality Data









As of and For the Three Months Ended













($ in thousands)









6/30/2025













3/31/2025













6/30/2024











Nonperforming loans:





























Guaranteed





$





21,178













$





15,147













$





16,036













Unguaranteed









18,561

















14,737

















11,871













Total nonperforming loans





$





39,739













$





29,884













$





27,907













Allowance for credit losses





$





16,247













$





14,235













$





13,127













Net charge-offs





$





2,784













$





2,248













$





1,898













Total loans held-for-investment





$





530,043













$





492,223













$





414,341













Total loans held-for-investment less guaranteed balances





$





385,792













$





342,259













$





266,551













Average loans held-for-investment





$





514,222













$





485,780













$





400,930













Nonperforming loans to total loans held-for-investment









7.5





%













6.1





%













6.5





%









Net charge-offs to average loans held-for-investment (annualized)









2.2





%













1.9





%













1.9





%









Allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment









3.1





%













2.9





%













3.2





%









Allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment less guaranteed balances









4.2





%













4.2





%













4.9





%









(1) Excludes the provision for unfunded commitments.







Webcast and Conference Call Information







FinWise will host a conference call today at 5:00 PM ET to discuss its financial results for the second quarter. A simultaneous audio webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investors.finwisebancorp.com/.





The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 423-9813 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8573 (international). The conference ID is 13754178. Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.





A webcast replay of the call will be available at investors.finwisebancorp.com for six months following the call.







Website Information







The Company intends to use its website, www.finwisebancorp.com, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Company’s website’s Investor Relations section. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website, in addition to following its press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), public conference calls, and webcasts. To subscribe to the Company’s e-mail alert service, please click the “Email Alerts” link in the Investor Relations section of its website and submit your email address. The information contained in, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference into or a part of this document or any other report or document it files with or furnishes to the SEC, and any references to the Company’s website are intended to be inactive textual references only.







About FinWise Bancorp







FinWise Bancorp is a Utah bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah which wholly owns FinWise Bank, a Utah chartered state bank, and FinWise Investment LLC (together “FinWise”). FinWise provides Banking and Payments solutions to fintech brands. Its existing Strategic Program Lending business, conducted through scalable API-driven infrastructure, powers deposit, lending and payments programs for leading fintech brands. As part of Strategic Program Lending, FinWise also provides a Credit Enhanced Balance Sheet Program, which addresses the challenges that lending and card programs face diversifying their funding sources and managing capital efficiency. In addition, FinWise manages other Lending programs such as SBA 7(a), Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate, and Leasing, which provide flexibility for disciplined balance sheet growth. FinWise is also expanding and diversifying its business model by incorporating Payments (MoneyRails™) and BIN Sponsorship offerings. Through its compliance oversight and risk management-first culture, FinWise is well positioned to guide fintechs through a rigorous process to facilitate regulatory compliance. For more information about FinWise visit https://investors.finwisebancorp.com.







Contacts







investors@finwisebank.com





media@finwisebank.com







"Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995







This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and its financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “projection,” “forecast,” “budget,” “goal,” “target,” “would,” “aim” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s industry and management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company’s control. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that such expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.





There are or will be important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: (a) the success of the financial technology and banking-as-a-service (“BaaS”) industries, as well as the continued evolution of the regulation of these industries; (b) the ability of the Company’s Fintech Banking and Payment Solutions service providers to comply with regulatory regimes, and the Company’s ability to adequately oversee and monitor its Fintech Banking and Payment Solutions service providers; (c) the Company’s ability to maintain and grow its relationships with its service providers; (d) changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions, accounting, tax, trade, tariffs, monetary and fiscal matters, including the application of interest rate caps or maximums; (e) the Company’s ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes in the industry or implement new technology effectively; (f) system failure or cybersecurity breaches of the Company’s network security; (g) potential exposure to fraud, negligence, computer theft and cyber-crime and other disruptions in the Company’s computer systems relating to its development and use of new technology platforms; (h) the Company’s reliance on third-party service providers for core systems support, informational website hosting, internet services, online account opening and other processing services; (i) general economic, political and business conditions, either nationally or in the Company’s market areas; (j) increased national or regional competition in the financial services industry; (k) the Company’s ability to measure and manage its credit risk effectively and the potential deterioration of the business and economic conditions in the Company’s primary market areas; (l) the adequacy of the Company’s risk management framework; (m) the adequacy of the Company’s allowance for credit losses (“ACL”); (n) the financial soundness of other financial institutions; (o) changes in Small Business Administration (“SBA”) rules, regulations and loan products, including specifically the Section 7(a) program or changes to the status of the Bank as an SBA Preferred Lender; (p) changes in the existing regulatory framework for brokered deposits and potential reclassification of certain BaaS deposits as brokered deposits in light of proposed rulemaking or application of the current deposit framework by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) to the Bank's BaaS deposits; (q) the value of collateral securing the Company’s loans; (r) the Company’s levels of nonperforming assets; (s) losses from loan defaults; (t) the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and the risks it faces with respect to claims and litigation initiated against the Company; (u) the Company’s ability to implement its growth strategy; (v) the Company’s ability to continue to launch new products or services successfully; (w) the concentration of the Company’s lending and depositor relationships through Strategic Programs in the financial technology industry generally; (x) interest rate, volatility and liquidity risks; (y) the effectiveness of the Company’s internal control over financial reporting and its ability to remediate any future material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (z) dependence on the Company’s management team and changes in management composition; (aa) the sufficiency of the Company’s capital; (bb) compliance with laws and regulations, supervisory actions, the Dodd-Frank Act, capital requirements, the Bank Secrecy Act and other anti-money laundering laws, predatory lending laws, and other statutes and regulations; (cc) the Company’s ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources; (dd) results of examinations of the Company by its regulators; (ee) the Company’s involvement from time to time in legal proceedings; (ff) natural disasters and adverse weather, acts of terrorism, pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities, and other matters beyond the Company’s control; (gg) future equity and debt issuances; (hh) that the anticipated benefits of new lines of business that the Company may enter or investments or acquisitions the Company may make are not realized within the expected time frame or at all as a result of such things as the strength or weakness of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where the Company and such other businesses operate; (ii) further negative ratings outlooks or downgrades of the U.S.’s long-term credit rating, (jj) changes in legislative, regulatory or tax priorities, (kk) reductions in staffing at U.S. governmental agencies, (ll) potential government shutdowns or political impasses, including with respect to the U.S. debt ceiling and federal budget; and (mm) other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K.





The timing and amount of purchases under the Company’s share repurchase program will be determined by the Share Repurchase Committee based upon market conditions and other factors. Purchases may be made pursuant to a program adopted under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The program does not require the Company to purchase any specific number or amount of shares and may be suspended or reinstated at any time in the Company’s discretion and without notice.





Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each risk and uncertainty on its business or the extent to which any risk or uncertainty, or combination of risks and uncertainties, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.











FINWISE BANCORP









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









($ in thousands; Unaudited)

























6/30/2025













3/31/2025













6/30/2024













ASSETS































Cash and cash equivalents





























Cash and due from banks





$





9,389













$





8,155













$





5,158













Interest-bearing deposits









80,711

















112,117

















83,851













Total cash and cash equivalents









90,100

















120,272

















89,009













Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value









30,146

















30,138

















—













Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost









11,248

















12,008

















13,942













Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock, at cost









440

















440

















349













Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value









147,282

















118,769

















66,542













Loans held-for-investment, net









506,503

















472,402

















398,512













Credit enhancement asset









2,469

















195

















39













Premises and equipment, net









2,976

















3,123

















4,106













Assets subject to operating leases, net









14,274

















10,767

















8,720













Accrued interest receivable









2,380

















2,708

















3,390













Deferred taxes, net









279

















290

















—













SBA servicing asset, net









3,227

















3,331

















3,689













Investment in Business Funding Group (“BFG”), at fair value









8,400

















8,100

















8,000













Operating lease right-of-use (“ROU”) assets









3,359

















3,555

















3,913













Income tax receivable, net









4,100

















3,353

















2,103













Other assets









15,305

















14,678

















15,506















Total assets









$









842,488

















$









804,129

















$









617,820















​































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

































Liabilities































Deposits





























Noninterest-bearing





$





120,747













$





123,322













$





107,083













Interest-bearing









514,427

















482,437

















322,112















Total deposits











635,174

















605,759

















429,195













Accrued interest payable









3,746

















2,750

















601













Income taxes payable, net









—

















962

















—













Deferred taxes, net









—

















—

















1,154













Operating lease liabilities









4,955

















5,226

















5,788













Other liabilities









16,654

















12,071

















15,286















Total liabilities













660,529





















626,768





















452,024













































Shareholders’ equity































Common stock









13

















13

















13













Additional paid-in-capital









58,135

















57,548

















55,441













Retained earnings









123,809

















119,781

















110,342













Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax









2

















19

















—















Total shareholders’ equity











181,959

















177,361

















165,796















Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity









$









842,488

















$









804,129

















$









617,820

















































































FINWISE BANCORP









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









($ in thousands, except per share amounts; Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

















6/30/2025













3/31/2025













6/30/2024













Interest income































Interest and fees on loans





$





18,485













$





17,155













$





16,881













Interest on securities









390

















390

















97













Other interest income









867

















991

















1,444













Total interest income









19,742

















18,536

















18,422











































Interest expense































Interest on deposits









5,014

















4,256

















3,807













Total interest expense









5,014

















4,256

















3,807















Net interest income











14,728

















14,280

















14,615









































Provision for credit losses









4,726

















3,336

















2,385













Net interest income after provision for credit losses









10,002

















10,944

















12,230











































Non-interest income































Strategic Program fees









5,404

















4,962

















4,035













Gain on sale of loans, net









1,483

















846

















356













SBA loan servicing fees, net









(96





)













178

















204













Change in fair value on investment in BFG









300

















400

















(200





)









Credit enhancement income









2,275

















85

















39













Other miscellaneous income









971

















1,339

















732













Total non-interest income









10,337

















7,810

















5,166











































Non-interest expense































Salaries and employee benefits









10,491

















9,826

















8,609













Professional services









949

















907

















1,282













Occupancy and equipment expenses









445

















543

















556













Credit enhancement expense









78

















11

















—













Other operating expenses









2,949

















3,031

















2,771













Total non-interest expense









14,912

















14,318

















13,218















Income before income taxes











5,427

















4,436

















4,178









































Provision for income taxes









1,330

















1,247

















998















Net income









$









4,097

















$









3,189

















$









3,180











































Earnings per share, basic





$





0.31













$





0.24













$





0.25













Earnings per share, diluted





$





0.29













$





0.23













$





0.24









































Weighted average shares outstanding, basic









12,781,508

















12,716,155

















12,627,800













Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted









13,472,394

















13,483,647

















13,109,708













Shares outstanding at end of period









13,469,725

















13,216,903

















13,143,560















































































FINWISE BANCORP









AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES









($ in thousands; Unaudited)



















​







Three Months Ended











​







6/30/2025













3/31/2025













6/30/2024

















Average





Balance













Interest













Average





Yield/Rate













Average





Balance













Interest













Average





Yield/Rate













Average





Balance













Interest













Average





Yield/Rate











Interest-earning assets:













































































Interest-bearing deposits





$





81,017









$





867









4.29





%









$





92,794









$





991









4.33





%









$





105,563









$





1,444









5.50





%









Investment securities









41,920













390









3.73





%













42,314













390









3.74





%













14,795













97









2.65





%









Strategic Program loans held-for-sale









119,402













5,636









18.93





%













79,612













4,264









21.72





%













49,000













4,020









33.00





%









Loans held-for-investment









514,222













12,849









10.02





%













485,780













12,891









10.76





%













400,930













12,861









12.90





%









Total interest-earning assets









756,560













19,742









10.47





%













700,500













18,536









10.73





%













570,288













18,422









12.99





%









Noninterest-earning assets









60,638





























54,184





























46,530

























Total assets





$





817,199

























$





754,684

























$





616,818

























Interest-bearing liabilities:













































































Demand





$





64,885









$





579









3.58





%









$





76,403









$





670









3.56





%









$





47,900









$





441









3.70





%









Savings









10,028













15









0.60





%













9,247













7









0.30





%













10,270













19









0.75





%









Money market accounts









17,920













170









3.81





%













17,884













163









3.70





%













9,565













112









4.71





%









Certificates of deposit









400,757













4,250









4.25





%













326,920













3,416









4.24





%













251,142













3,235









5.18





%









Total deposits









493,590













5,014









4.07





%













430,454













4,256









4.01





%













318,877













3,807









4.80





%









Other borrowings









6













—









0.45





%













48













—









0.35





%













142













—









0.35





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









493,596













5,014









4.07





%













430,502













4,256









4.01





%













319,019













3,807









4.80





%









Noninterest-bearing deposits









112,627





























119,501





























108,519

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities









32,753





























29,644





























27,700

























Shareholders’ equity









178,223





























175,037





























161,580

























Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity





$





817,199

























$





754,684

























$





616,818

























Net interest income and interest rate spread













$





14,728









6.39





%

















$





14,280









6.72





%

















$





14,615









8.19





%









Net interest margin





















7.81





%

























8.27





%

























10.31





%









Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities





















153.28





%

























162.72





%

























178.76





%















































































































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures









(Unaudited)





















Efficiency ratio









Three Months Ended











​



($ in thousands)









6/30/2025













3/31/2025













6/30/2024











Non-interest expense





$





14,912













$





14,318













$





13,218









































Net interest income









14,728

















14,280

















14,615













Total non-interest income









10,337

















7,810

















5,166













Adjusted operating revenue





$





25,065













$





22,090













$





19,781













Efficiency ratio









59.5





%













64.8





%













66.8





%





























































The following table presents the impact of the credit enhancement program on our efficiency ratio:











Adjusted efficiency ratio









Three Months Ended











​



($ in thousands)









6/30/2025













3/31/2025













6/30/2024











Non-interest expense (GAAP)





$





14,912













$





14,318













$





13,218













Less: credit enhancement expense









78

















11

















—













Adjusted non-interest expense









14,834

















14,307

















13,218









































Net interest income (GAAP)









14,728

















14,280

















14,615









































Total non-interest income (GAAP)









10,337

















7,810

















5,166













Less: credit enhancement income









2,275

















85

















39













Adjusted non-interest income









8,062

















7,725

















5,127













Adjusted operating revenue





$





22,790













$





22,005













$





19,742













Adjusted efficiency ratio









65.1





%













65.0





%













67.0





%





























































FinWise has entered into agreements with certain of its Strategic Program service providers pursuant to which they provide credit enhancement on loans which protects the Bank by indemnifying or reimbursing the Bank for incurred credit and fraud losses. We estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these Strategic Program loans in accordance with GAAP, which requires estimation of the provision without consideration of the credit enhancement. When the provision for expected losses over the life of the loans that are subject to such credit enhancement is recorded, a credit enhancement asset reflecting the potential future recovery of those losses is also recorded on the balance sheet in the form of non-interest income (credit enhancement income). Reimbursement or indemnification for incurred losses is provided for in the form of a deposit reserve account that is replenished periodically by the respective Strategic Program service provider. Any remaining income on such loans in excess of the amounts retained by FinWise and placed in the deposit reserve account are expensed and paid to the Strategic Program service provider for services provided by the Strategic Program service provider including its legal commitment to indemnify or reimburse all credit losses pursuant to credit enhancement agreements. The credit enhancement asset is reduced as credit enhancement payments and recoveries are received from the Strategic Program service provider or taken from its cash reserve account. If the Strategic Program service provider is unable to fulfill its contracted obligations under its credit enhancement agreement, then the Bank could be exposed to the loss of the reimbursement and credit enhancement income as a result of this counterparty risk. See the following reconciliations of non-GAAP measures for the impact of the credit enhancement on our financial condition and results. Note that these amounts are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures.





The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of certain credit enhancement expenses on total interest income on loans held-for-investment and average yield on loans held-for-investment:















As of and for the Three Months Ended













As of and for the Three Months Ended













As of and for the Three Months Ended













($ in thousands; unaudited)









6/30/2025













3/31/2025













6/30/2024

















Total Average Loans HFI













Total Interest Income on Loans HFI













Average Yield on Loans HFI













Total Average Loans HFI













Total Interest Income on Loans HFI













Average Yield on Loans HFI













Total Average Loans HFI













Total Interest Income on Loans HFI













Average Yield on Loans HFI











Before adjustment for credit enhancement





$





514,222









$





12,849













10.02





%









$





485,780









$





12,891













10.76





%









$





400,930









$





12,861









12.90





%









Less: credit enhancement expense

















(78





)





























(11





)





























—

















































































































Net of adjustment for credit enhancement expenses





$





514,222









$





12,771













9.96





%









$





485,780









$





12,880













10.76





%









$





400,930









$





12,861









12.90





%

































































































































Total interest income on loans held-for-investment net of credit enhancement expense and the average yield on loans held-for-investment net of credit enhancement expense are non-GAAP measures that include the impact of credit enhancement expense on total interest income on loans held-for-investment and the respective average yield on loans held-for-investment, the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of certain credit enhancement expenses on net interest income and net interest margin:















As of and for the Three Months Ended













As of and for the Three Months Ended













As of and for the Three Months Ended

















6/30/2025













3/31/2025













6/30/2024













($ in thousands; unaudited)









Total Average Interest-Earning Assets













Net Interest Income













Net Interest Margin













Total Average Interest-Earning Assets













Net Interest Income













Net Interest Margin













Total Average Interest-Earning Assets













Net Interest Income













Net Interest Margin











Before adjustment for credit enhancement





$





756,560









$





14,728













7.81





%









$





700,500









$





14,280













8.27





%









$





570,288









$





14,615









10.31





%









Less: credit enhancement expense

















(78





)





























(11





)





























—

















Net of adjustment for credit enhancement expenses





$





756,560









$





14,650













7.77





%









$





700,500









$





14,269













8.26





%









$





570,288









$





14,615









10.31





%

































































































































Net interest income and net interest margin net of credit enhancement expense are non-GAAP measures that include the impact of credit enhancement expenses on net interest income and net interest margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





Non-interest expenses less credit enhancement expenses is a non-GAAP measure presented to illustrate the impact of credit enhancement expense on non-interest expense:











($ in thousands; unaudited)









Three Months Ended June 30, 2025













Three Months Ended March 31, 2025













Three Months Ended June 30, 2024











Total non-interest expense





$





14,912













$





14,318













$





13,218













Less: credit enhancement expense









(78





)













(11





)













—













Total non-interest expense less credit enhancement expenses





$





14,834













$





14,307













$





13,218

































































Total non-interest expense less credit enhancement expense is a non-GAAP measure that illustrates the impact of credit enhancement expenses on non-interest expense, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.





Total non-interest income less credit enhancement income is a non-GAAP measure to illustrate the impact of credit enhancement income resulting from credit enhanced loans on non-interest income:











($ in thousands; unaudited)









Three Months Ended June 30, 2025













Three Months Ended March 31, 2025













Three Months Ended June 30, 2024











Total non-interest income





$





10,337













$





7,810













$





5,166













Less: credit enhancement income









(2,275





)













(85





)













(39





)









Total non-interest income less credit enhancement income





$





8,062













$





7,725













$





5,127

































































Total non-interest income less indemnification income is a non-GAAP measure that illustrates the impact of credit enhancement income on non-interest income. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is non-interest income.





The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the effect of the credit enhancement program that creates the credit enhancement on the allowance for credit losses:











($ in thousands; unaudited)









As of June 30, 2025













As of March 31, 2025













As of June 30, 2024











Allowance for credit losses





$





16,247













$





14,235













$





13,127













Less: allowance for credit losses related to credit enhanced loans









(2,469





)













(195





)













(39





)









Allowance for credit losses excluding the effect of the allowance for credit losses related to credit enhanced loans





$





13,778













$





14,040













$





13,088

































































The allowance for credit losses excluding the effect of the allowance for credit losses related to credit enhanced loans is a non-GAAP measure that reflects the effect of the credit enhancement program on the allowance for credit losses. The total outstanding balance of loans held-for-investment with credit enhancement as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024 was approximately $11.7 million, $1.3 million and $0.4 million, respectively.



