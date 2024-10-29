FinWise Bancorp price target raised to $18 from $17 at Stephens

Stephens raised the firm’s price target on FinWise Bancorp (FINW) to $18 from $17 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Operating leverage should improve as expense growth from proactive reinvestment moderates, while expansion into BIN sponsorship and payments both remain focal points heading into 2025, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

