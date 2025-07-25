FinWise Bancorp Posts Q2 EPS Beat

Key Points - GAAP earnings per share of $0.29 surpassed estimates by 26.2% in Q2 2025, while GAAP revenue missed expectations by 33.4%.

- Efficiency ratio improved to 59.5%. This improvement was primarily due to increased credit enhancement income.

- Asset quality saw deterioration, as nonperforming loans rose to 7.5% of loans held-for-investment as of Q2 2025.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW), a technology-forward banking company known for fintech partnerships and small business lending, reported earnings for Q2 2025 on July 24, 2025. The standout result was GAAP earnings per share of $0.29, outpacing estimates by $0.06. This performance was driven by strong non-interest income. However, GAAP revenue was significantly below analyst forecasts at $14.7 million. Revenue missed expectations by 33.4%. Net interest income was $14.7 million, below the $22.08 million consensus estimate. Asset quality weakened and the net interest margin narrowed, reflecting an ongoing shift to lower-yielding, lower-risk loans. Overall, the quarter demonstrated growth in some core areas, but also highlighted warning signs that investors should watch in coming periods.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.29 $0.23 $0.24 20.8 % Revenue (GAAP)(Net interest income + non-interest income) $25.07 million $22.08 million $19.78 million 26.8 % Net Income $4.10 million $3.18 million 28.9 % Efficiency Ratio 59.5 % 66.8 % (7.3 pp) Loan Originations $1.48 billion $1.17 billion 26.7 %

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

FinWise Bancorp is a Utah-based bank specializing in partnering with fintech companies to deliver specialized loans and payment solutions. It leverages technology platforms and data analytics to reach a broad set of borrowers, with a particular emphasis on U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lending and technology-enabled lending programs. Many of its loans are sourced from fintech relationships, and its portfolio is heavily weighted towards small business loans and specialized consumer products.

The company’s primary areas of focus are maintaining and growing fintech partnerships, especially in SBA lending; scaling technology-driven programs; ensuring strong risk management and regulatory compliance; and growing its loan book while maintaining sound asset quality. Success depends on loan origination growth, effective use of technology to deliver and manage loans, discipline in expense management, and careful control of credit risk in a competitive market.

Quarter in Review: Financial, Product, and Operational Performance

The quarter showed strong progress in several areas. Loan originations rose to $1.48 billion, up 26.7% compared to Q2 2024, driven by both long-term and new partnerships. Asset growth continued, with total assets reaching $842.5 million, compared to $617.8 million as of Q2 2024, signaling ongoing expansion in balance sheet scale.

Net income (GAAP) was $4.1 million, up 29% from the prior year. The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure of non-interest expense as a percentage of net revenue, improved to 59.5%, a positive move compared to 66.8% in Q2 2024. This improvement reflects growth in non-interest income and increased employee compensation and staffing to support business expansion.

The company’s revenue mix continued to evolve. Non-interest income, which includes fees from strategic program partnerships and other technology-enabled lending services, continued to grow and offset some of the margin pressures from traditional lending. Strategic Program fees climbed, as gains on the sale of SBA loans increased compared to the prior period. Credit enhancement income, which is tied to risk mitigation on certain loan portfolios, saw a meaningful jump, contributing to top-line results. However, net interest margin (the spread between what the bank earns on its loans and what it pays for deposits) compressed further, reflecting a shift into lower-yielding but less risky loan types, but it creates a need for ongoing balance between growth and funding flexibility.

There were warning signals from asset quality trends. Nonperforming loans, which are loans that are not generating their expected interest income or are in default, rose to 7.5% of loans held-for-investment, up from 6.5% as of Q2 2024. Much of this migration came from SBA loans, impacted by higher interest rates on small business borrowers. Net charge-offs increased, and provisions set aside for potential loan losses also rose. While the company holds a strong capital position and its allowance for credit losses ticked up to 3.1% of loans, the potential for further asset quality deterioration remains a concern.

Business Segments, Product Types, and Material Events

SBA lending remains a material part of the business. These loans are partially backed by the U.S. government through the Small Business Administration’s 7(a) program, helping banks manage risk. Roughly 46.6% of loans held-for-investment were SBA loans, and a marked increase in gains from selling the guaranteed portion of these loans.

Technology-enabled lending programs continued to ramp up origination volumes. The company’s balance sheet also reflects loan growth in owner-occupied commercial real estate and equipment leases—both areas with lower yields but reduced credit risk.

Capital, liquidity, and funding mixes are shifting. While tangible book value per share rose, the leverage ratio fell somewhat as asset growth outpaced capital formation. Though it remains well above regulatory requirements, this creates a need for ongoing balance between growth and funding flexibility.

The quarter saw no activity in the share repurchase program.

Looking Forward: Management Outlook and Investor Focus

Management’s outlook for the year remains cautiously optimistic. It expects continued growth in loan originations from both new and existing partners in 2025, a gradual roll-out of new financial technology programs, and the potential for increased earnings as initiatives like credit enhancement lending and BIN sponsorship ramp up. Leadership expects further improvement in efficiency ratio as new revenue streams contribute to operating leverage. However, there was no explicit revision to full-year net income guidance or precise forward guidance provided.

For investors and observers, the critical points to monitor in coming quarters include the health of the SBA loan book, sustainability of fee-based income, and the trend in net interest margin. The funding mix will also be key, as heavy reliance on brokered deposits could pressure costs and flexibility if interest rates or liquidity conditions shift. Asset quality, especially within government-backed and small business segments, will warrant ongoing scrutiny.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

