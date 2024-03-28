FinWise Bancorp Names Robert Wahlman CFO To Succeed Javvis Jacobson

(RTTNews) - FinWise Bancorp (FINW), parent company of FinWise Bank, Thursday said it appointed current president of FinWise Bank, Jim Noone as its president.

FinWise Bancorp also named Robert Wahlman as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Wahlman succeeds Javvis Jacobson, who will become the Treasurer of the bank.

Wahlman, who comes with more than 35 years of experience in the banking industry, served as the Chief Financial Officer of Axiom Bank and Axiom Bancshares, Inc., most recently.

