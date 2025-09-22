FinWise Bancorp (FINW) Soars 9.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

FinWise Bancorp (FINW) shares rallied 9% in the last trading session to close at $22.49. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.7% gain over the past four weeks.

FinWise is getting included in the S&P Global BMI Index. This is expected to strengthen the company’s visibility within the institutional and global investment community, promoting further liquidity and shareholder engagement. This drove the FINW stock higher.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +20%. Revenues are expected to be $30.2 million, up 45.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For FinWise Bancorp, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FINW going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

FinWise Bancorp is part of the Zacks Banks - Southwest industry. Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.2% lower at $127.17. CFR has returned 2% in the past month.

Cullen/Frost's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.1% over the past month to $2.35. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +4.9%. Cullen/Frost currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Free Report: 3 Software Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

Software stocks are poised to catapult higher in the coming months (and years) thanks to several factors, especially the explosive growth of AI. Zacks' urgent report reveals 3 top software stocks to own right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FinWise Bancorp (FINW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.