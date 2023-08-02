News & Insights

FinWise Bancorp (FINW) Price Target Increased by 5.00% to 10.71

August 02, 2023 — 04:37 am EDT

The average one-year price target for FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) has been revised to 10.71 / share. This is an increase of 5.00% from the prior estimate of 10.20 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.18% from the latest reported closing price of 9.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in FinWise Bancorp. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 19.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FINW is 0.13%, a decrease of 28.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.09% to 3,395K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FINW / FinWise Bancorp Shares Held by Institutions

Alliancebernstein holds 892K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 866K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINW by 6.68% over the last quarter.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 726K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HSSAX - Emerald Banking and Finance Fund holds 353K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares, representing a decrease of 23.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINW by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 353K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares, representing a decrease of 27.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FINW by 71,145.25% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 281K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares, representing a decrease of 24.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINW by 32.32% over the last quarter.

FinWise Bancorp Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company located in Murray, Utah. FinWise Bancorp is the sole owner of FinWise Bank.

