FinWise Bancorp (FINW) Price Target Increased by 13.64% to 12.75

The average one-year price target for FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) has been revised to 12.75 / share. This is an increase of 13.64% from the prior estimate of 11.22 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.90% from the latest reported closing price of 13.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in FinWise Bancorp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FINW is 0.13%, an increase of 3.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.20% to 3,103K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 962K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 933K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINW by 11.21% over the last quarter.

HSSAX - Emerald Banking and Finance Fund holds 349K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FINW by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 344K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FINW by 5.88% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 252K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares, representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FINW by 2.86% over the last quarter.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 244K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 440K shares, representing a decrease of 80.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINW by 44.84% over the last quarter.

FinWise Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company located in Murray, Utah. FinWise Bancorp is the sole owner of FinWise Bank.

