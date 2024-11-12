News & Insights

FinWise Bancorp to Expand in 2024 with Fintech Focus

November 12, 2024 — 11:06 am EST

An announcement from FinWise ( (FINW) ) is now available.

FinWise Bancorp is poised for a significant expansion year in 2024, leveraging its trusted banking and payment solutions for fintechs. The company boasts a resilient and profitable business model with strong growth opportunities, emphasizing compliance and risk management. It maintains a low-risk loan portfolio, with a large portion guaranteed by the SBA and held for short periods. FinWise’s scalable infrastructure supports leading fintech brands, and its lending programs offer flexibility, all driven by a highly experienced team.

FINW

