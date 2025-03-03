FinWise Bancorp Announces Appointment of Jim Noone as CEO of FinWise Bank

FinWise Bancorp announces Jim Noone as CEO of FinWise Bank, succeeding as President after significant leadership contributions.

FinWise Bancorp has announced the appointment of Jim Noone as Chief Executive Officer of FinWise Bank, while he continues as Bank President. Kent Landvatter remains Chairman of the Board and CEO of FinWise Bancorp and Executive Chairman of FinWise Bank. Noone, who joined the Bank in 2018 and has played a key role in its strategic direction and product innovation, will manage day-to-day operations and collaborate with Landvatter on long-term strategies. With over 20 years of financial services experience, Noone emphasizes the Bank’s commitment to innovation and delivering value to employees, customers, and shareholders. FinWise also focuses on expanding its banking services and enhancing fintech partnerships through various programs.

Potential Positives

Jim Noone's appointment to CEO of FinWise Bank reflects the company's confidence in his leadership and experience, supporting continuity and stability during a pivotal growth phase.

Under Noone’s leadership, the bank has seen successful growth since its IPO, indicating a solid strategic direction and execution.

FinWise's commitment to innovation in banking and payments, highlighted in the release, positions the company favorably in a competitive fintech landscape.

The expansion of FinWise's business model, including new offerings like Payments and BIN Sponsorship, suggests potential for increased revenue streams and diversification.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a new CEO may raise concerns about potential instability or changes in strategic direction, particularly given that the previous CEO will remain a prominent figure in the company's structure as Executive Chairman.

As the company is focusing on expanding its business model into Payments and BIN Sponsorship offerings, there may be uncertainty or risk associated with this diversification, which could distract from its core banking operations.

There is no mention of a succession plan or strategy for the transition of leadership roles, potentially leading to uncertainty among investors and stakeholders regarding the long-term leadership vision.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as the new CEO of FinWise Bank?

Jim Noone has been appointed as the new CEO of FinWise Bank, effective March 3, 2025.

What are Jim Noone's qualifications for the CEO position?

Jim Noone has over 20 years of financial services experience, including roles in commercial banking, investment banking, and private equity.

What is FinWise Bancorp's business model?

FinWise Bancorp provides banking and payments solutions to fintech brands, diversifying with offerings like MoneyRails™ and BIN Sponsorship.

How long has Jim Noone been with FinWise Bank?

Jim Noone joined FinWise Bank in February 2018 and has held various leadership roles over the years.

What is the strategic focus of FinWise Bank moving forward?

FinWise Bank is committed to banking innovation, enhancing shareholder value, and developing customer-centric banking products for growth.

MURRAY, Utah, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), parent company of FinWise Bank (the “Bank”), today announced the appointment of Jim Noone to Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Bank, in addition to his current responsibilities as Bank President. Kent Landvatter will remain Chairman of the Board and CEO of FinWise Bancorp as well as the Executive Chairman of FinWise Bank.





Mr. Noone’s ascension to CEO and President of the Bank comes after seven years of successful leadership at FinWise, including through the Company’s pivotal initial public offering. He joined the Bank in February of 2018, was named Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer in June of 2018 and was named President of the Bank in March of 2023. Mr. Noone has over 20 years of financial services experience including commercial banking, investment banking and private equity.





“Jim has been instrumental in helping shape our strategic roadmap, developing our infrastructure and creating innovative banking products that drive customer value. I am confident in his abilities to manage the organization’s day-to-day operations,” said Kent Landvatter, CEO and Chairman of the Board of FinWise Bancorp. “Jim will continue to work closely with me on the Bank’s long-term strategy and market positioning to deliver shareholder value.”





“I am honored and humbled to step into the role of CEO and President of FinWise Bank. Kent’s leadership and mentorship have been a steady guide to me and for the entire executive team. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with Kent, our employees, partners and regulators to deliver the next stage of growth for the Bank,” said Jim Noone. “Our opportunities and relationships have never been stronger. Our commitment to banking innovation and to delivering meaningful and long-term benefits to our employees, our customers and our shareholders remains strong.”







About FinWise











FinWise





provides Banking and Payments solutions to fintech brands. The Company is expanding and diversifying its business model by incorporating Payments (MoneyRails ™) and BIN Sponsorship offerings. Its existing Strategic Program Lending business, conducted through scalable API-driven infrastructure, powers deposit, lending and payments programs for leading fintech brands. As part of Strategic Program Lending, FinWise also provides a Credit Enhancement Program, which addresses the challenges that lending and card programs face diversifying their funding sources and managing capital efficiency. In addition, FinWise manages other Lending programs such as SBA 7(a), Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate, and Leasing, which provide flexibility for disciplined balance sheet growth. Through its compliance oversight and risk management-first culture, the Company is well positioned to guide fintechs through a rigorous process to facilitate regulatory compliance.









https://www.finwise.bank/











Contacts











investors@finwisebank.com













media@finwisebank.com











