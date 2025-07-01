FinWise Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on July 24

FinWise Bancorp will report Q2 2025 results on July 24, 2025, with a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.

FinWise Bancorp, the parent company of FinWise Bank, announced it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results and host a conference call and webcast on July 24, 2025, after market close. The call is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET and will allow participants to ask questions live or submit them via email beforehand. The webcast will be accessible on the company's website, along with a replay available for six months. FinWise Bancorp focuses on providing banking and payment solutions to fintech brands, leveraging a scalable API-driven infrastructure to enhance its services, including various lending programs and compliance support. For more details, the company encourages interested parties to visit their investor relations site.

FinWise Bancorp is set to release its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and willingness to keep investors informed about the company's performance.

The company is hosting a conference call and webcast, allowing for broader access to financial information and engagement with analysts and investors.

FinWise’s Strategic Program Lending business and expansion into Payments and BIN Sponsorship offerings demonstrate growth and diversification in their business model, which may enhance revenue opportunities.

The focus on regulatory compliance and risk management positions FinWise favorably within the fintech sector, potentially attracting more partnerships and clients.

None

When will FinWise Bancorp report its second quarter 2025 results?

FinWise Bancorp will report its second quarter 2025 results on Thursday, July 24, 2025, after market close.

How can I participate in the FinWise conference call?

You can participate by dialing 1-877-423-9813 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8573 (international) at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Where can I find the webcast of the FinWiseearnings call

The webcast will be available on the Company's website at FinWise Earnings Call Live Webcast.

How can I submit questions for the conference call?

Questions can be submitted via email to investors@finwisebank.com before 5:00 p.m. ET on July 24, 2025.

What services does FinWise Bancorp offer?

FinWise offers Banking and Payments solutions, including Strategic Program Lending, SBA loans, and BIN Sponsorship.

MURRAY, Utah, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), the parent company of FinWise Bank, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2025 results and host a conference call and webcast after the market close on Thursday, July 24, 2025.







Conference Call Information







The conference call will be held at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss financial results for the second quarter of 2025. The dial-in number is 1-877-423-9813 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8573 (international). The conference ID is 13754178. Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.







Webcast Information







The webcast will be available on the Company’s website at



FinWise Earnings Call Live Webcast



and a replay of the call will be available at



Investor Relations | FinWise Bancorp (gcs-web.com)



for six months following the call.







Submission of Conference Call Questions







In addition to questions asked live by analysts during the call, the Company will also accept for consideration questions submitted via email prior to 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Please email questions to



investors@finwisebank.com



.







About FinWise Bancorp







FinWise provides Banking and Payments solutions to fintech brands. Its existing Strategic Program Lending business, conducted through scalable API-driven infrastructure, powers deposit, lending and payments programs for leading fintech brands. As part of Strategic Program Lending, FinWise also provides a Credit Enhanced Balance Sheet Program, which addresses the challenges that lending and card programs face diversifying their funding sources and managing capital efficiency. In addition, FinWise manages other Lending programs such as SBA 7(a), Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate, and Leasing, which provide flexibility for disciplined balance sheet growth. FinWise is also expanding and diversifying its business model by incorporating Payments (MoneyRails™) and BIN Sponsorship offerings. Through its compliance oversight and risk management-first culture, FinWise is well positioned to guide fintechs through a rigorous process to facilitate regulatory compliance.





For more information on FinWise Bank, visit





https://investors.finwisebancorp.com





.







Contacts:









investors@finwisebank.com









media@finwisebank.com





