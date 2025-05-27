FinWise Bancorp Added to Russell 2000® Index as Part of 2025 Reconstitution

FinWise Bancorp announced its inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index, effective June 30, 2025, enhancing its visibility among investors.

FinWise Bancorp announced that it will become a member of the US small-cap Russell 2000® Index, effective June 30, 2025. This membership, which lasts for one year, is based on its inclusion in the broader Russell 3000® Index and will also result in automatic additions to associated growth and value indexes. Chairman and CEO Kent Landvatter expressed pride in this achievement, highlighting its potential to enhance the company's long-term growth and shareholder value. FinWise, which provides banking and payments solutions to fintech brands, aims to expand its reach within the investment community as it continues to focus on its business strategy and regulatory compliance. FTSE Russell, a global index leader, governs the Russell indexes and is known for its transparent methodologies and industry standards.

Potential Positives

FinWise Bancorp has been added to the US small-cap Russell 2000® Index, enhancing its visibility and credibility in the investment community.

This inclusion provides potential access to a broader range of institutional investors who utilize Russell indexes for investment strategies, potentially increasing liquidity and interest in the company's stock.

Being part of a respected benchmark supports FinWise's goal of long-term growth and shareholder value creation, as stated by the CEO.

The addition to the index aligns with FinWise's ongoing efforts to expand its business model and adapt to market demands, further solidifying its position in the banking and fintech sectors.

Potential Negatives

Despite the positive announcement of being added to the Russell 2000® Index, the company's current performance metrics or financial health are not disclosed, which may raise concerns among potential investors about underlying issues.

The press release emphasizes the company's focus on long-term growth and shareholder value creation without addressing any immediate strategies or goals to achieve these objectives, which could be seen as a lack of transparency or clear direction.

Membership in the Russell 2000® Index does not guarantee improved stock performance, and the timing of the announcement may suggest that the company is attempting to bolster its image in the face of potential market challenges.

FAQ

What is the significance of FinWise Bancorp joining the Russell 2000® Index?

Joining the Russell 2000® Index highlights FinWise's status among respected U.S. small-cap companies, enhancing visibility among investors.

When will FinWise Bancorp officially join the Russell 2000® Index?

FinWise Bancorp will be added to the Russell 2000® Index after the US market opens on June 30, 2025.

How does membership in the Russell 2000® Index benefit FinWise?

Membership benefits FinWise by increasing its credibility and exposure to institutional investors, which can enhance shareholder value.

What other indexes is FinWise Bancorp included in?

In addition to the Russell 2000®, FinWise was automatically added to appropriate growth and value indexes as well.

What services does FinWise Bancorp provide?

FinWise offers Banking and Payments solutions, including Strategic Program Lending and compliance oversight for fintech brands.

$FINW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $FINW stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FINW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FINW in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Hovde Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/14/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

Full Release



MURRAY, Utah, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), parent company of FinWise Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that it was added as a member of the US small-cap Russell 2000



®



Index, effective after the US market opens on June 30, 2025 as part of the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution. Membership in the Russell 2000



®



Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000



®



Index. The stock also was automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.





“We are proud to have been added as a member of the US small-cap Russell 2000® Index, one of the most respected and widely cited performance benchmarks for U.S. small-cap companies,” said Kent Landvatter, Chairman and CEO of FinWise. “As we maintain our focus on executing our business strategy to position FinWise for long-term growth and shareholder value creation, we look forward to continuing to expand our reach within the investment community.”





Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to the data as of the end of June 2024, about $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.





For more information on the Russell 2000



®



Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the



FTSE Russell website



.







About FinWise











FinWise





provides Banking and Payments solutions to fintech brands. Its existing Strategic Program Lending business, conducted through scalable API-driven infrastructure, powers deposit, lending and payments programs for leading fintech brands. As part of Strategic Program Lending, FinWise also provides a Credit Enhanced Balance Sheet Program, which addresses the challenges that lending and card programs face securing warehouse facilities and managing capital requirements. In addition, FinWise manages other Lending programs such as SBA 7(a), Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate, and Leasing, which provide flexibility for disciplined balance sheet growth. The Company is also expanding and diversifying its business model by incorporating Payments (MoneyRails ™) and BIN Sponsorship offerings. Through its compliance oversight and risk management-first culture, the Company is well positioned to guide fintechs through a rigorous process to facilitate regulatory compliance.







https://www.finwise.bank/









About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business







FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $18.1 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.





FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.





For more information, visit



FTSE Russell



.







Contacts









investors@finwisebank.com









media@finwisebank.com









