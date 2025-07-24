FINWISE BAN Earnings Results: $FINW Reports Quarterly Earnings

FINWISE BAN ($FINW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.29 per share, beating estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $25,070,000, beating estimates of $22,483,350 by $2,586,650.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FINW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
FINWISE BAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of FINWISE BAN stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 174,519 shares (-17.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,055,827
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 129,136 shares (+303.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,261,171
- US BANCORP \DE\ added 78,000 shares (+22.2%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $1,170,780
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 74,710 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,308,172
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 68,276 shares (+55.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,195,512
- MILITIA CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP added 49,700 shares (+16566.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $870,247
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 33,087 shares (-62.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $579,353
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
FINWISE BAN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FINW in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Hovde Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/14/2025
- Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for FINWISE BAN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FINW forecast page.
FINWISE BAN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FINW recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FINW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Hovde Group set a target price of $19.0 on 04/14/2025
- Andrew Terrell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $22.0 on 01/31/2025
- Andrew Liesch from Piper Sandler set a target price of $22.0 on 01/31/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.