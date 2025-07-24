Stocks
FINW

FINWISE BAN Earnings Results: $FINW Reports Quarterly Earnings

July 24, 2025 — 04:56 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

FINWISE BAN ($FINW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.29 per share, beating estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $25,070,000, beating estimates of $22,483,350 by $2,586,650.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FINW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">

Receive $FINW Data Alerts


Sign Up

FINWISE BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of FINWISE BAN stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

FINWISE BAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FINW in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Hovde Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/14/2025
  • Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for FINWISE BAN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FINW forecast page.

FINWISE BAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FINW recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FINW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Hovde Group set a target price of $19.0 on 04/14/2025
  • Andrew Terrell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $22.0 on 01/31/2025
  • Andrew Liesch from Piper Sandler set a target price of $22.0 on 01/31/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

FINW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.