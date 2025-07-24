FINWISE BAN Earnings Results: $FINW Reports Quarterly Earnings

FINWISE BAN ($FINW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.29 per share, beating estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $25,070,000, beating estimates of $22,483,350 by $2,586,650.

FINWISE BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of FINWISE BAN stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FINWISE BAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FINW in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Hovde Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/14/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

FINWISE BAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FINW recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FINW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Hovde Group set a target price of $19.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Andrew Terrell from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $22.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Andrew Liesch from Piper Sandler set a target price of $22.0 on 01/31/2025

