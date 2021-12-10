Finward Bancorp's (NASDAQ:FNWD) Dividend Will Be US$0.31

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.31 per share on the 7th of January. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.5%, which is around the industry average.

Finward Bancorp's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Finward Bancorp was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 7.7% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 27%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Finward Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqCM:FNWD Historic Dividend December 10th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.60 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.24. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.5% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Finward Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 7.7% per year over the past five years. Finward Bancorp definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Finward Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Are management backing themselves to deliver performance? Check their shareholdings in Finward Bancorp in our latest insider ownership analysis. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

