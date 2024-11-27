Finward Bancorp Promotes Schmitt to CFO Role

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Finward Bancorp ( (FNWD) ) has shared an update.

Benjamin L. Schmitt has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer at Finward Bancorp and its subsidiary, Peoples Bank, effective November 22, 2024. Schmitt, who joined the Bancorp in early 2024, brings extensive experience from his previous roles in financial services, including leadership positions at Piper Sandler Companies and Sandler O’Neill & Partners. His promotion was accompanied by a one-time cash bonus but no changes to his base salary or other compensation arrangements.

