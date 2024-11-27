News & Insights

Stocks

Finward Bancorp Promotes Schmitt to CFO Role

November 27, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Finward Bancorp ( (FNWD) ) has shared an update.

Benjamin L. Schmitt has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer at Finward Bancorp and its subsidiary, Peoples Bank, effective November 22, 2024. Schmitt, who joined the Bancorp in early 2024, brings extensive experience from his previous roles in financial services, including leadership positions at Piper Sandler Companies and Sandler O’Neill & Partners. His promotion was accompanied by a one-time cash bonus but no changes to his base salary or other compensation arrangements.

For a thorough assessment of FNWD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FNWD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.