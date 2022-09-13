Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.31

Finward Bancorp's (NASDAQ:FNWD) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.31 per share on 5th of October. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 3.4%, which is around the industry average.

Finward Bancorp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

Finward Bancorp has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on Finward Bancorp's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 35%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 16.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 35%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend. NasdaqCM:FNWD Historic Dividend September 13th 2022

Finward Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.60, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.24. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.5% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. However, Finward Bancorp's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 24% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

Our Thoughts On Finward Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we think Finward Bancorp is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. With shrinking earnings, the company may see some issues maintaining the dividend even though they look pretty sustainable for now. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Finward Bancorp that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

