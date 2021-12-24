Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.31

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.31 per share on the 7th of January. This means that the annual payment will be 2.5% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Finward Bancorp's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, prior to this announcement, Finward Bancorp's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 7.7% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 27%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Finward Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqCM:FNWD Historic Dividend December 24th 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.60 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.24. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.5% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

We Could See Finward Bancorp's Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Finward Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.7% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Finward Bancorp's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Are management backing themselves to deliver performance? Check their shareholdings in Finward Bancorp in our latest insider ownership analysis. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

