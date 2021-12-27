Finward Bancorp (FNWD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2021

Finward Bancorp (FNWD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2022. Shareholders who purchased FNWD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $49.57, the dividend yield is .63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNWD was $49.57, representing a -0.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $50 and a 9.57% increase over the 52 week low of $45.24.

FNWD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). FNWD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.42.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fnwd Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.