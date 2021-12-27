Finward Bancorp (FNWD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2021

Finward Bancorp (FNWD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2022. Shareholders who purchased FNWD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $49.57, the dividend yield is .63%.
The previous trading day's last sale of FNWD was $49.57, representing a -0.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $50 and a 9.57% increase over the 52 week low of $45.24.
FNWD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). FNWD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.42.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fnwd Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryFNWD
Explore DividendsExplore
Most Popular
- Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021
- British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021
- Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021
- Ford Motor Company (F) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021